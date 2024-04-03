Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.4 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $52.99.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
