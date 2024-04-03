Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.4 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

