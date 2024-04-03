Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. 47.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

