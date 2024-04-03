Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

