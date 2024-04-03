Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,980 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

