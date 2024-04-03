Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 338,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,484,000.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250,026 shares of company stock worth $281,699,956 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -164.41 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

