Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

IT stock opened at $469.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.45. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.