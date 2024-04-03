Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $903.30 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $874.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

