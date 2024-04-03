Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

BDX opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

