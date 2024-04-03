Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

