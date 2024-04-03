Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.52 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

