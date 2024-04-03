Comcast’s (CMCSA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 1,446,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,897,912. The company has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,433,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,422,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

