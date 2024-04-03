Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21,786.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,703 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 348,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

