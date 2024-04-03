COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $222,737.50 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Free Report) major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25.
  • On Friday, February 23rd, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72.
  • On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $585.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

