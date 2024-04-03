COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $222,737.50 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $585.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

