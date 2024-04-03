Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.