Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
