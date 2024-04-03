CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.15. CoreCivic shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 15,945 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXW

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.