Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 59,338 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,732. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

