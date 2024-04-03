Corrigan Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,508,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,860 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,615,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 685,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897,623 shares. The firm has a market cap of $753.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

