Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cosan by 183.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Cosan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Cosan by 98.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cosan by 251.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cosan stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,264. Cosan has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

