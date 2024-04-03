Cosmos Price Tops $11.08 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $198.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.08 or 0.00016764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00028290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

