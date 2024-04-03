Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $701.98. 634,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.00 and its 200-day moving average is $647.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.76.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

