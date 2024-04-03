Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $114,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.76.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $711.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.84. The stock has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.