Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,720,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 20,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.