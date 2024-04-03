CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

