CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
