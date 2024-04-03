Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
