Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

