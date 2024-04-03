Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,975,502 shares of company stock valued at $42,303,873. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 150,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,132. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.