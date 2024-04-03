Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.57. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 68,385 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $323,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,052,500 shares in the company, valued at $65,872,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $323,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,052,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,872,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,975,502 shares of company stock worth $42,303,873. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

