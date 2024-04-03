Critical Analysis: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy & Technology and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Energy & Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.36, indicating a potential downside of 20.69%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Energy & Technology has a beta of 12.47, indicating that its share price is 1,147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 4.82% 4.06% 2.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $4.08 million 0.44 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions $392.12 million 2.11 $18.89 million $0.60 23.87

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Energy & Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.