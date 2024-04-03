Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $12.87. Critical Metals shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 3,327 shares changing hands.
Critical Metals Trading Down 14.3 %
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
