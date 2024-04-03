CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 459 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £334.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 534 ($6.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.55.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.