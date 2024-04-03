CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 459 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £334.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 534 ($6.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.55.
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
