Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 361.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 117,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,524. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 289,792 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.