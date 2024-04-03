Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 361.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 117,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,524. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 289,792 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

