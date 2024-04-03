Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.77. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 104,051 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after acquiring an additional 834,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 825,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

