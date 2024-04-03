CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,880,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,351,636. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.