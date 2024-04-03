Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTKB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 41,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after buying an additional 811,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,649,000 after buying an additional 2,130,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,348,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 599,971 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Recommended Stories

