Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $75.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

