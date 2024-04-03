DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 10,699 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

