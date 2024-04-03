DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,360 shares of company stock worth $6,803,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

