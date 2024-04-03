DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.30% of DoubleVerify worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,480 shares of company stock worth $2,086,690 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DV. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

