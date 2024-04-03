DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $32.74 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.00% of J&J Snack Foods worth $32,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 12,431.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.44 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

