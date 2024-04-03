DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $48.23 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pool worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $391.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.44 and its 200 day moving average is $369.83. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.