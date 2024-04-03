DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,556 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.00. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.85.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

