DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,367 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

