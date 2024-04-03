DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

