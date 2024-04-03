DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 24,690 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

