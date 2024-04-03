DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 33,516 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,516 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.75% of NewMarket worth $39,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NEU stock opened at $626.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $609.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $359.54 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

