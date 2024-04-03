DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 989 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.20% of PTC worth $41,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

PTC opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

