Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Daxor Price Performance

Shares of DXR stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 1,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Daxor has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

