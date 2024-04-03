Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. Decker Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
