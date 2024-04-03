Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DECK opened at $903.30 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $874.93 and a 200-day moving average of $708.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

