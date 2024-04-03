Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 474,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

