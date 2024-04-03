Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,550,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,502. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

